Stabbing victim's mother speaks out

SPRINGFIELD- A 17-year-old man was stabbed Monday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 16th street. The victim passed away from the stabbing, leaving a mother grieving for her child.

Tina Williams says, "And I was already up at the hospital because one of my babies had RSV, and he was admitted, and I wasn't home, and I wasn't there either, and he was in the emergency room dying, and I was upstairs trying to take care of my other son."

Police arrested a suspect in the 2100 block of S. 14th street shortly after the stabbing occurred.

Springfield Police are continuing to investigate.