Storm spotter class in Effingham

EFFINGHAM - Effingham County Emergency Management Agency is hosting a storm spotter class tonight, March 21st at 6:30 PM in the EMA office. The office is located at 311 Miracle Avenue, Effingham, IL.

The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln will have a meteorologist on site to teach the free class. Spotters are vital part of the warning process that the National Weather Services uses. Ground truth information provided by volunteer spotters could help save lives during a storm! If you can't make it to this training click here for times, dates and locations for other classes.

Topics that will discussed are: