IL Supreme Court to hear IHSA records case

The Illinois Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Tuesday over whether the Illinois State High School Association is subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.

In 2014, a watchdog organization called the Better Government Association filed suit after IHSA declined a public records request for documents including sponsorship contracts with Nike, Gatorade and other corporations.

IHSA has argued that it is a private organization and not a subsidiary of a public body and is not subject to the state’s Freedom of Information Act. The Better Government Association, however, argues that IHSA performs a government function by overseeing interscholastic sporting events for public schools. Two lower courts have sided with IHSA.

Oral arguments at the Supreme Court are scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Better Government Association says the case could have broader significance, as state government delegates responsibilities to non-governmental organizations that may not be subject to public information requirements.