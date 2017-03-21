Urbana police chief resigns

URBANA – At Monday night’s City Council meeting in Urbana the Chief of Police announced he was resigning.

Chief Patrick Connolly emotionally handed in his resignation during the meeting and said that timing is everything.

During the meeting, he thanked everyone for letting him serve the community. He joked and said “I’m not going to cry on national television.”

His announcement ended with a standing ovation.

Connolly has been the police chief of Urbana since 2010. His resignation takes effect on April 14.