Man sentenced to five years in prison for public indecency

MATTOON - A central Illinois man who previously served time behind bars in Macon County for public indecency is heading to prison after pleading guilty on March 20 to similar charges in Coles County.

According to court documents, Easton Shue, 33, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of public indecency. Shue faced the charges in connection with four incidents in 2016.

Shue previously served time in Macon County after accepting a plea deal, which saw him plead guilty to public indecency in exchange for sexual exploitation charges being dropped.

In addition to the prison sentence, Shue will serve 30 months of probation upon being released, and will also be registered as a sex offender.