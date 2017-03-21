Coroner releases name of victim in Springfield fatal stabbing

SPRINGFIELD - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a 17-year-old who died after a stabbing Monday afternoon.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says Emanuel King, 17, was pronounced dead at HSHS St. John's Emergency Room at 1:33 p.m. Edwards says King suffered a single stab wound to the chest, and that preliminary autopsy results confirmed King's cause of death to be from the stab wound.

Springfield police say the stabbing happened in the 1800 block of South 16th Street at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police say officers arrested a suspect in the 2100 block of South 14th Street shortly after the stabbing happened.

The investigation into King's death is ongoing.