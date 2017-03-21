Coroner releases name of victim in Springfield fatal stabbing

Coroner releases name of victim in Springfield fatal stabbingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Caterpillar hiring in Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Caterpillar is hiring workers for its Decatur plant after seeing an increase in business for mining equipment.
-
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called to a serious crash on Thursday morning just off Interstate 72.
-
Decatur man facing attempted murder charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting that happened on April 1.
-
Local basketball star arrested, found with heroin
Former Eisenhower High School and Purdue basketball standout Lewis Jackson is facing drug charges, after what started as a routine traffic stop Saturday.
-
Suspect on the run after Decatur double shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting suspect is on the run after a double shooting in Decatur on Wednesday.
-
Man dies after fight in Coles County
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Sheriff's Department says one person has been arrested in connection with a June 19 fight at Lake Paradise.
-
Double shooting in Decatur leaves neighbors on edge
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- On Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. shots were fired in the area of North Edward and Harrison street. Police say the shooter fired at a group of people and hit two of them. Both people are expected to be okay. However, the area that some neighbors say is usually quiet is now on alert. Neighbor Phillip Becker said, "just a scary situation we have kids around here we have people who work out you know just good people trying to have a ...
-
Coroner identifies victim of deadly motorcycle crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – We now know the name of a central Illinois man who died in a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash.
-
Centennial archer died of natural causes
ST. LOUIS (WAND) - The St. Louis chief medical examiner has released the results for the cause of death for a Centennial High School student and stand out archer.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Local basketball star arrested, found with heroin
-
Caterpillar hiring in Decatur
-
Illini host blue-chipper Dosunmu and family
-
Coroner identifies victim of deadly motorcycle crash
-
Centennial archer died of natural causes
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Thursday Morning Forecast
-
Service, procession held for firefighter
-
Whitman preaches patience, compares Turner and Smith
-
Second chance for Eastern Beltway grant
-
Current Events
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.