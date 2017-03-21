Pig ears recalled due to potential Salmonella risk

ILLINOIS - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says EuroCan Manufacturing has announced a voluntary recall of various packages of pig ears due to a potential Salmonella risk.

EuroCan Manufacturing says the recall affects Lot Number 84, which consists of Barnsdale Farms, HoundsTooth, and Mac's Choice Pig Ears in single, six-pack, 12-pack, and 25-pack quantities. These products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada.

Officials say Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and that humans could potentially be affected by handling the products, especially if they do not wash their hands after handling them. However, officials say no illnesses of any kind related to this recall have been reported to date.

We have included photos of the packaging the products are sold in. If you purchased one of these products, you are asked to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund. If you have questions regarding this recall, you can call EuroCan Manufacturing at (888) 290-7606.