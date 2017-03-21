Police conducting active shooter drill at Parkland College on Friday

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign residents may notice an increase in police activity at Parkland College this Friday, but the College's police department says it will be part of a scheduled drill.

From about 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on March 24, the Parkland College Police Department will conduct active shooter drills on campus. Chief William Colbrook says these drills will take place while the college is closed for spring holiday, and that the training will not interfere with previously scheduled events.

Chief Colbrook also says members of the community should be aware of the drill, and that no one will be in danger.

