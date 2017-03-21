IDOT announces March 25 I-55 ramp closure in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that a ramp closure at the Interstate 55/Sangamon Avenue interchange will take place during the morning hours of March 25.

The closures will affect eastbound Sangamon Avenue and the interchange ramp from southbound Interstate 55 to eastbound Sangamon Avenue from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. A detour will be provided for motorists traveling through the area.

IDOT officials say the closure was originally planned for the overnight hours of March 25 into March 26, but that repair work is ahead of schedule, resulting in the change. The time change also allows for safer work conditions for work crews, IDOT officials say.

Motorists near the work zone are urged to slow down and use caution.