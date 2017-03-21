Eastern Illinois Foodbank helping veterans combat hunger

URBANA - The Eastern Illinois Foodbank has announced it will help Danville and Mattoon veterans combat food insecurity by hosting a pair of Pop-Up Food Pantries.

Foodbank officials say the Danville Pop-Up Food Pantry will be held at 1900 East Main Street on March 28. The Mattoon Pop-Up Food Pantry will be held at 1300 Richmond Avenue on April 11. Both pantries will be open from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The Pop-Up Food Pantries are funded through a grant from the Yahoo Employee Foundation, and aims to make sure central Illinois veterans are fed. To be eligible to receive food, you must present proof of veteran status and meet an income eligibility requirement. We've included a chart of eligibility requirements below:

Maximum monthly income per eligible household (for each additional household member over 8, add $641): Household Size 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Monthly Income $1,832 $2,470 $3,108 $3,746 $4,385 $5,023 $5,663 $6,304 185% FPL – FY 15 (July 1, 2016 - June 30, 2017)

For more information about other Pop-Up Food Pantry locations and programs hosted by the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, click here.