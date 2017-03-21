Grant to fund study of Decatur Public Transit

Decatur – The city of Decatur will study the efficiency of its public transit system using a $75,000 grant.

City manager Tim Gleason says the study will look at the efficiency of bus routes and at the efficiency of the systems equipment. Specifically, at whether the size of buses used is appropriate for a community the size of Decatur. The grant is a combination of state and federal dollars.

Some of the buses in the transit systems aging fleet may have to be replaced. Decatur is looking at opportunities for grants to replace those buses.

The transit system has an annual budget of $7.25 million. Gleason anticipates the transit system will turn a profit of $25,000 to $30,000 in the current fiscal year.