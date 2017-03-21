Students debate with a Senator

PANA- Tuesday afternoon the gym at Lincoln Elementary school in Pana was filled with the normal student population but also a special guest, Senator Andy Manar.

The 5th graders in Paul Donahue's class wrote the Senator as part of a persuasive writing assignment. The topic, the proposed sugary drink tax that failed in Illinois this past legislative session.

Donahue said, "we elect them we have to hold them accountable so they will do their jobs and they have their voice in that so we have to teach them to communicate with their legislators."

Students surrounded Senator Manar and asked him various questions on his job as a lawmaker and more.