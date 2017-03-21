New Illinois cybersecurity system introduced in midst of ERP fund freeze

Springfield- Governor Rauner and the Department of Innovation & Technology announced a new state cybersecurity strategy Tuesday morning.

The plan includes five goals, including, protecting the state of Illinois information and systems, reducing cyber risk, best-in class cybersecurity capabilities, enterprise approach to cybersecurity and a cyber secure Illinois.

“DoIT is pleased to issue an unprecedented enterprise cybersecurity strategy for Illinois," said Hardik Bhatt, Chief Digital Officer of the State of Illinois and Secretary Designate for the Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT). “As we continue to empower Illinois through technology, it is vital that we keep cybersecurity at the center of all we do. DoIT’s expansion into mobility for improved citizen engagement, unleashing the value of data analytics for more efficient services to our residents and efforts toward becoming the first “Smart State” in the nation are key initiatives to modernize technology in Illinois. It is crucial that these capabilities be explored and delivered securely."

This strategy received bipartisan support from members of the General Assembly. "This is not someone's pet project. This is critical to the infrastructure of Illinois, to the safety of our citizens and residents. As we have seen other state few people have taken over the grid system, shut down the grid system. That could effect our hospitals, our emergency centers." said Rep. Jaime Andrade, (D)-Chicago.

But this announcement comes after Comptroller Susana Mendoza has frozen funds for the Enterprise Resource Planning Program or ERP Program. Governor Rauner was calling on Comptroller Mendoza to restore the crucial funding. "It's a terrible decision. It's going to cost way more money to restart it later. In the meantime, people of Illinois are not safe. and in the meantime we are falling further behind in our technology capabilities. This is a mistake. It seems to be part of a plan, orchestrated, the Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Comptroller Mendoza, Mayor Emanuel working with the speaker. To attack, criticize, and create crisis." he said.

Comptroller Mendoza says that Governor Rauner is depleting a fund used to help fund health care services through Medicaid instead to pay consultants and technology contracts. She has put a hold on the funds until the administration answers questions over the program's costs.