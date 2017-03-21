Lincoln Square Theatre asking for community’s help to repair building

DECATUR – The Lincoln Square Theatre turned 100 years old this past October, and like any old building, it needs repairs.

Members of the theatre’s board recently created a GoFundMe campaign in order to raise the $12,000 needed to cover the cost of repairs. Donations will be used to resurface the leaking lobby roof, repair the ceiling that has been damaged by the leak and replace needed parts in the lobby’s air-handling system.

“Since the lobby is where you start your Lincoln Square Theatre experience, it seems the logical place to begin these improvement,” the campaign’s page reads.

According to theatre officials, these improvements will help ensure that patrons walking into the theatre will be comfortable, warm and safe. Stabilizing water infiltration will also stop any further damage and allow the Lincoln Square Theatre to proceed with future renovations.

“Since the Lincoln Square Theatre reopened its doors in February 2015, it has played host to a number of live events, large and small, and regular showings of classic and cult films. Events continue to be scheduled and partnerships built. All of this progress has been and continues to be accomplished by enthusiastic community volunteers,” the campaign continues.

Theatre board president Adam White adds, the theatre is a community treasure and continues to create lasting memories for residents.

"Watching people walk through here every day, everyone has a memory of this place. Us on the board want to make sure we keep that alive and keep those memories going,” White explains.

Donations for the renovations can be made through the GoFundMe page. Any questions for the board can be directed to booking@lincolnsquaretheatre.com.