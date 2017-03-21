Man reportedly gets in crash, hides 3 large bags of marijuana in CVS

DECATUR – A man is in custody after Decatur police say he got in a crash then abandoned the car momentarily to hide bags of marijuana in the bathroom of a nearby CVS.

It happened on Saturday, March 18, at U.S. Route 36 west and West Eldorado Street at around 2 p.m.

A Decatur officer reported in Macon County sworn statements that he approached 36-year-old Akaninyene Okoh at the intersection after Okoh was involved in a crash. According to the report, a witness told the officer that immediately after the crash, Okoh removed a gray-colored Walmart style plastic shopping bag from the vehicle and walked with it into the CVS store, located at 570 North Fairview Avenue.

The report continues that that same witness told the officer that there was no one else inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and that Okoh did not return with the bag after he went into CVS.

After receiving this witness account, the Decatur police officer went into the CVS and found three large bags of suspected marijuana inside a plastic Walmart bag inside of a garbage can inside the non-public restroom. Police also say they recovered surveillance video from the store and saw footage of Okoh entering the store just after 2 p.m. with the bag then leaving without it.

Officers seized the suspected marijuana, which weighed in at 699.9 grams with packaging. The evidence ended up testing positive for the presence of cannabis.

After recovering the bags from the store, Decatur police brought in a K-9 unit to perform a search of Okoh’s vehicle. Police say Okoh did admit to having a gun inside the vehicle. The officer then recovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol from the car.

Okoh is now in custody at the Macon County Jail. He faces charges of Armed Violence, Possession of Cannabis in the amount of 500 to 2,000 grams and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver in the amount of 500 to 2,000 grams.