IL Dept. of Insurance offers spring travel tips

ILLINOIS – The Illinois Department of Insurance has spring travel tips for everyone because officials say, spring break is not exclusively for college students.

Department officials say it is vital to be prepared for leaving for any sort of vacation. Illinois families should make sure to collect all pertinent insurance paperwork before a trip and make copies. These documents should also be reviewed so residents know how they are covered. If a young adult is traveling alone, parents should sit down with them and review these documents as well.

Residents are encouraged to be mindful of where the insurance information is in a vehicle and knowing what to do in case of emergencies. A list of contact numbers and other important information should also be on hand for quick reference.

State insurance representatives say the following accident checklist should be printed and kept in a secure place, like a glovebox:

Following an accident, call 911. Do not put yourself in a dangerous situation on the side of a highway or road.

Make sure to get contact and insurance information from the other driver(s) involved in the accident.

Provide your contact and insurance information to the other driver. DO NOT give personal information such as a Social Security Number.

Do not admit fault.

Take photos of the scene, including photos of the vehicles involved, if it is safe to do so.

Get contact information for the police department that responded to the accident.

It is also important to be aware of coverage when traveling as a passenger.

Travelers are also encouraged to review the following checklist and their health insurance policy:

Confirm that your son or daughter knows the name of the insurance company and has a list of emergency numbers (family doctor and your insurance company). Explain the meaning of general insurance terms like co-pay and out-of-network.

Everyone should keep your health insurance ID card, a list of your drug allergies, a list of drugs you are currently taking and information about any of your other medical conditions with you at all times.

If you need urgent medical treatment or are in an accident, go to the nearest hospital emergency room.

If something happens to your child, advise them to have someone contact you. Make sure your child can provide the medical facility with your health insurance ID card.

If you need to see a doctor and it is not an emergency, contact the insurance company to find a local physician who is in your coverage network. The phone number for the insurance company, your policy number and co-pay information are located on the insurance ID card.

Keep all paperwork, including receipts from the doctor’s office, the hospital or any pharmacy if you filled any prescription(s).

If residents travel outside the country, they will probably have to pay for medical care out-of-pocket. To find out more about the extent of your coverage, speak with your insurance agent or company before you leave home.

Travel insurance can also be purchased if travelers are concerned about accidents or losses during a trip.

Any questions about insurance coverage can be directed to the Illinois Department of Insurnace online or by phone at 866-445-5364.