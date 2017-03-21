7 people out of a home after Beardsley Ave. fire

CHAMPAIGN – A fire that burned for just half an hour caused over $50,000 in damages and has left seven people without a home.

Champaign fire personnel responded to the fire in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue at around 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday night. Crews say they were able to see the fire coming from the home’s attic. The 27 emergency personnel on scene were able to get the fire under control by 6:17 p.m.

The seven people living in the home were not there at the time of the fire. Additionally, no firefighters were hurt while battling the flames.

Fire officials say the fire caused an estimated $45,000 in damages to the structure, and $12,500 to the contents of the residence.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.