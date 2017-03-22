Former MacArthur star John Cliff talks 1997 NCAA Tournament, how Decatur shaped him

John Cliff played in 30 games as a true freshman and 118 over his four-year career at Marquette. He attributes his college readiness to playing against older players in Decatur.

WAND's Gordon Voit catches up with MacArthur great John Cliff about playing in the NCAA Tournament in 1997 with Marquette, plus how growing up in Decatur readied him for the college level. Cliff's No. 7-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles fell 81-59 to a star-studded No. 10-seeded Providence squad in the first round. The Friars featured future NBA players God Shammgod and Austin Croshere.



Click the video below for this web exclusive extended interview with Cliff:

0:35

- On playing in the 1997 NCAA Tournament as a 19-year-old freshman, months removed from MacArthur

1:00

- Playing against future NBA players God Shammgod and Austin Croshere with Providence

1:55

- On how the toughness of Decatur basketball prepared him to play right away at the high Division I level (with Kita Jones, Louis Jones)

3:25

- Dickie Phillips and his impact on Cliff's work ethic through training sessions at Woodrow Wilson School

For complete stats on Cliff's Marquette career, visit SR-CBB.