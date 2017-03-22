Package deal: Illini get Tyler Underwood in addition to Brad Underwood

CHAMPAIGN -- You've heard the Illini are prying Brad Underwood away from Oklahoma State, but what you might not know is that it's a "two-fer" deal.



Tyler Underwood, Brad's 20-year-old son, is also joining the program and will be a redshirt sophomore this coming year. The 6-foot-2 guard has played for his dad's teams at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State. As a senior at Nacogdoches High (Tex.) he averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game.



Click the video above to hear from Tyler on the dynamic the two have as father-son and coach-player, plus Brad gives fans a scouting report on what kind of player and person he is.