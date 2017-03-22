Crossing Healthcare distributing free food to Macon County residents

DECATUR - Crossing Healthcare is teaming up with the Central Illinois Food Bank to provide free, fresh food to Macon County residents on March 22.

The food will be distributed beginning at 5 p.m. at 320 East Central Avenue. Individuals who wish to receive food are encouraged to bring a box or other container to help carry their items.

This event is free and open to all Macon County residents. Prior to receiving food, you will need to provide your address and the number of family members living in your home.

For more information on programs hosted by Crossing Healthcare, click here.