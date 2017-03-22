Decatur police make 8 DUI arrests during St. Patrick's Day enforcement

DECATUR - Decatur police say eight DUI arrests were made during their St. Patrick's Day enforcement effort.

This recent effort was part of Illinois' "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket" campaigns. In addition to the arrests, Decatur police say one seat belt citation was issued during this effort.

Decatur Police Sergeant Steve Hagemeyer says "DUI arrests are very preventable," and that motorists should never "get behind the wheel when impaired by alcohol or drugs."

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, more than 10,000 people died in impaired driving crashes throughout the nation in 2015.