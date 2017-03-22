Lawmakers introduce bills calling for marijuana legalization, taxation

SPRINGFIELD - Two Illinois lawmakers have introduced legislation that would legalize marijuana in limited amounts, and allow its sale in licensed businesses.

Under Senate Bill 316, sponsored by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Heather Steans (D-Chicago), and House Bill 2353, sponsored by State Representative Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago), adults ages 21 and over would be allowed to possess, grow, and purchase limited amounts of marijuana.

Additionally, the legislation would allow the state to license and regulate businesses to sell marijuana to adults, and would create and enforce health and safety regulations. Officials also say marijuana would also be taxed at the wholesale and retail level under the legislation, which could generate between $349 million and $699 million per year in revenue for Illinois.

In a release, Representative Cassidy states, "Marijuana prohibition is a quagmire that creates far more problems than it prevents," and that "Several states have adopted sensible alternatives to prohibition, and it is time for Illinois to develop its own exit strategy. Regulating marijuana and removing the criminal element from marijuana production and sales will make our communities safer."

Chairwoman Steans adds, "In a regulated system, the money would go into the cash registers of licensed, taxpaying businesses. It would generate hundreds of millions of dollars per year in new revenue for our state."