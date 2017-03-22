Michigan man facing multiple charges following ISP traffic stop

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - Illinois State Police say a Michigan man has been arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop in Champaign County on March 19.

ISP officials say the traffic stop was initiated at about 12:40 a.m. on Interstate 57, when a trooper reported observing a 2002 Volvo sedan traveling at 84 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone. The trooper also reported that the driver, identified as Nelson Valentin-Caban, 25, was allegedly unable to provide a driver's license.

ISP officials also say the trooper initiated a probable cause search, during which a loaded revolver and 1.7 grams of suspected marijuana were allegedly found. The trooper then conducted a firearm inquiry, which revealed that the revolver was reported stolen from Detroit. Valentin-Caban was then taken into custody.

Valentin-Caban is facing preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of incomplete assignment of vehicle title, improper use of registration, no valid driver's license, speeding, and civil law possession of marijuana.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.