Jersey Mike's Subs raising money for Central Illinois Foodbank

SPRINGFIELD - Jersey Mike's Subs will raise money to help combat hunger in central Illinois during its "Day of Giving" on March 29.

From open until close on March 29, central Illinois residents are invited to purchase items at Jersey Mike's Subs Springfield location, at 2318 West Wabash Avenue. Officials say all proceeds for every sale made during the Day of Giving will be donated to the Central Illinois Food Bank.

The Day of Giving is part of Jersey Mike's Subs "Month of Giving," which helps raise money for charitable organizations throughout the country. More than $4 million was raised during last year's Month of Giving campaign, and more than $20 million has been raised since the program's inception in 2010.

