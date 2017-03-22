Free storm spotter training in Arthur

ARTHUR -- A free storm spotter training class is being held at the Arthur Fire Department at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, March 22.

A meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Lincoln will be teaching the free class. Spotters are a vital part of the warning process that the National Weather Service uses. Ground truth information provided with volunteer spotters could help save lives during a storm.

Topics that will be discussed are:

  • Characteristics of Severe Weather
  • Supercells and Tornadoes
  • Downbursts
  • Hail and Flash Flooding
  • Spotter Challenges, Awareness and Safety
  • What to Report and When
  • Many Others

If you cannot attend Wednesday’s class, the National Weather Service in Lincoln will be traveling across central Illinois to different cities through the middle of April. For a list of future dates and locations, click here.

