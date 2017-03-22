Free storm spotter training in Arthur

ARTHUR -- A free storm spotter training class is being held at the Arthur Fire Department at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, March 22.

A meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Lincoln will be teaching the free class. Spotters are a vital part of the warning process that the National Weather Service uses. Ground truth information provided with volunteer spotters could help save lives during a storm.

Topics that will be discussed are:

Characteristics of Severe Weather

Supercells and Tornadoes

Downbursts

Hail and Flash Flooding

Spotter Challenges, Awareness and Safety

What to Report and When

Many Others

If you cannot attend Wednesday’s class, the National Weather Service in Lincoln will be traveling across central Illinois to different cities through the middle of April. For a list of future dates and locations, click here.