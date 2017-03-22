Teen facing murder charges in Springfield stabbing

SPRINGFIELD - A Springfield teen is facing multiple first-degree murder charges in the Monday afternoon stabbing death of a 17-year-old.

According to court documents, Andre Burton, 17, is facing three charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Emanuel King.

Springfield police say the stabbing happened at about 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 16th Street Monday afternoon. Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says an autopsy was performed on King, and that the cause of death was a single stab would to the chest.

Burton is due back in court on March 30. The investigation into King's death is ongoing.