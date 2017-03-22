Illinois sees decrease in home sales, increase in home prices

SPRINGFIELD - New data released by Illinois REALTORS® shows that median home prices have increased, while home sales slightly decreased, during February when compared to previous years.

Officials say home sales throughout Illinois fell 2.8 percent, from 8,704 to 8,461, in February 2017. However, the median home price in Illinois rose $10,000 in February, from $160,000 to $170,000, resulting in a 6.3 percent increase.

Despite the overall decrease in homes sales, 46 Illinois counties managed to improve their numbers when compared to previous years. Notable gains were seen by Rock Island County, Peoria County, and Kane County. Additionally, 50 Illinois counties saw an increase in home prices, with Lake County, Cook County, and McLean County seeing notable increases.

For more information, including housing statistics and data for Illinois, click here.