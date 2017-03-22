IDOC nurses react to layoffs

Springfield- 124 nurses at the Illinois Department of Corrections are shocked after receiving a letter notifying them that they will be losing their jobs come June 15th.

"When I heard we were going to be laid off June 15th, honestly, I started crying. I was just so devastated, that all these things I had been hearing were actually coming true. I didn't believe that there wouldn't be any type of negotiations to discuss." said Valerie Hofbauer, a nurse at Statesville Corrections Center. "To target nurses, I think is really unreasonable."

The layoffs come as the state decides to go to a fully privatized system of healthcare in prisons. Currently, state prisons have a mixture of state employed nurses, and nurses employed through a private company, Wexford Health Services. IDOC says that the state has used private healthcare services for decades, stating Wexford was first contracted out by the state in 1992.

Illinois Nursing Association is arguing that these layoffs are irresponsible, and could result in a loss of care for prisoners. INA says that many of the nurses hired through Wexford don't have the experience that nurses employed through the state have. "Correctional nursing is a specialty. It takes a lot of experience to be a correctional nurse and our nurses are experienced in dealing with this population." said Alice Johnson, Executive Director of Illinois Nursing Association.

Nicole Wilson, spokeswoman for the IDOC says they plan to work with the 124 nurses that received the layoff notice. "Wexford is prepared to hire most of the nurses who will be impacted by the layoff. The Department will work with those who wish to remain employed with the state and will coordinate with Central Management Services to identify nursing vacancies within other state agencies. The anticipated savings to the state is about $8 million annually."

But many of the nurses laid off, are uncertain of their desire to work for Wexford. "I'm not sure that is something that I want to do because I'm working for benefits the state has promised me and they are basically us to take this, or go with the company, or we don't have a job." said Hofbauer.

While IDOC says this will save the cash-strapped state $8 million annually, that is no consolation to those impacted. "He's just looking at numbers and money, and things like that but the most important thing should be the people, the families that are being affected, there is a lot more than just money that needs to be looked at." Hofbauer said.

The INA does have the support of one high ranking government official, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who came out to speak with some of the nurses impacted on Wednesday. "There has been a total assault from this Governor and his administration on healthcare, on people that are recipients of healthcare, on the aging, the developmentally disabled, and now of all people to pick on, he's going to lay off 124 hardworking nurses in one of the hardest places to work in which is our Department of Corrections." she said. "Things are bad enough we don't need to add even more causalities to this budget impasse by picking on nurses. Is there no bar he will not go under? When is this going to stop?"