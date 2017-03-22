Scherer brings wealth of experience, winning track record to Millikin

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE TO HEAR FROM NEW MILLIKIN HEAD MEN'S BASKETBALL COACH MARK SCHERER

DECATUR -- Mark Scherer, the winningest coach in Elmhurst history, was named the new head men's basketball coach at Millikin Wednesday.

Scherer makes his return to the sidelines after retiring as Elmhurst head coach in 2013.

"Success is about the right person at the right time in the right place," Scherer said. "Millikin is the perfect fit for me. I am looking forward to joining the Big Blue family and being a part of the Decatur community."

In his 17 seasons at Elmhurst, Scherer led the Bluejays to 245 wins, a CCIW championship, two NCAA tournaments, and the school's first trip to the Sweet 16.

"When we started the search I wanted someone with experience, knowledge of the CCIW, and the ability to recruit the state of Illinois," Millikin athletic director Craig White said. "We had great interest in the position and through the process it became clear that coach Scherer was the perfect fit for Millikin University."

Before joining the Elmhurst staff in 1996, Scherer was an assistant coach at Valparaiso for four years, and an assistant at Western Illinois for two years.