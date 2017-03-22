Active weather pattern setting up

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The weather pattern turns active as the week comes to a close and continue into the weekend. On again off again showers possible from Friday night through Monday.

Warmer air will begin to advect into central Illinois Thursday afternoon with a spotty shower possible. A warm front will slide through Thursday night into Friday morning allow very mild air to return. Sunshine, a breezy southerly wind and sunshine will help to boost temperatures into the lower 70s across the area. Showers and storms will develop across the plains Friday afternoon and slide east into central Illinois Friday night.

The slow moving low pressure system will keep shower chances around Saturday into Sunday. We are not looking at a complete wash out during the day, but make sure to keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will remain on the mild side as highs reach into the middle 60s.

A little break in action Sunday evening as system number one pulls away. A quick moving wave will slide toward central Illinois Monday. Forecast models have been trending farther south with the track of the system with each run. For now, a chance for some showers will be possible Monday afternoon.

Rain totals over the next 7 days look to average from 1" to 1.50", with locally heavier amounts where some storms could develop on Friday night into Saturday morning. Models are showing the highest amounts across west central Illinois as Friday night storms will weaken as they track east.On top of the storms Friday night, shower chances will be higher closer to the low west of I-55. The Euro model is the most aggressive when it comes to totals.