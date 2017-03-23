Few know Illini coach Underwood like the legendary Thomas Walkup

Join WAND's Gordon Voit as he has a conversation with former NCAA Tournament star and current Windy City Bull Thomas Walkup about his mentor, Brad Underwood. The two overlapped for three trips to the NCAA Tournament at Stephen F. Austin, but as Walkup shares, the relationship extends far beyond the 28+ win seasons they shared. Case in point: Walkup drove three hours from northwest suburban Chicago to Champaign to congratulate Underwood the day after he was hired by Illinois.



Topics:

+ What Brad Underwood is like personality-wise behind closed doors

+ The special relationship the two have

+ How Underwood's player development skills shaped Walkup's game

+ Why Underwood's offense delivers so many open looks at the rim

+ Plus a curveball question: What is Underwood's pet peeve?

+ All that plus the famously coiffed Walkup delivers a generous assessment of Voit's (lacking) hair



