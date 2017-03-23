Springfield Kohl's smash-and-grab surveillance footage

Springfield Kohl's smash-and-grab surveillance footagePosted: Updated:
Illinois adopting "income shares" method for child support payments
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Child support orders established after July 1, 2017 will use a new method to determine payments.
Rabid bat sightings prompt statewide warning
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois health leaders are warning the public about a growing risk of rabies.
Decatur company launches logo design contest
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur organization needs help coming up with a new logo.
Lawmakers absent from Special Session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- It's day three of the Special Session at the Illinois Statehouse, but both houses seem to be missing lawmakers.
Comptroller Mendoza urging lawmakers to pass budget
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is urging lawmakers to pass a budget during this special legislative session, or else the state could soon face serious consequences.
Police seize pounds of cannabis in highway stop
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man after finding marijuana in his car.
Vaccine creator and company founder dies
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man known for his work with vaccines has died.
Passenger airlifted after Macon County crash
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A highway crash in Macon County injured a driver and passenger.
Decatur man training Beagles for upcoming rabbit season
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hunters from all over are sharpening their skills for the upcoming rabbit season.
Head-on crash in Sangamon County sends 1 to hospital
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 125 in Sangamon County Friday morning.
