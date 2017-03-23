Springfield Kohl's smash-and-grab surveillance footage

Springfield- Crime Stoppers is asking for your help identifying the people responsible for a recent smash-and-grab burglary.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Kohl's in Springfield.

Springfield police say just after 2:30 a.m. two men and one woman used stones to smash the windows.

The thieves quickly stole roughly $5,000 work of Nike clothing.

Security footage showed the suspects covered their license plate.

If you have any information on this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 788-8427 or online at cashfortips.us.