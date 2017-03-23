The Children's Place Closing at Hickory Point Mall

Forsyth- The Children's Place at Hickory Point Mall has announced it is closing.

A Manager confirmed with WAND News the store will close by the end of April and a liquidation sale is expected to happen soon.

Children’s Place is a specialty retailer of children’s apparel and accessories.The children’s clothing retailer closed 125 stores in 2016 and announced plans to close 200 more in 2017. It operates about 1,000 stores throughout the United States.

No word yet on other locations closing in Central Illinois.

WAND News has reached out and is waiting on a response from the Children's Place corporate office.

In the past year, the mall has seen multiple stores moving out. Right now, MC Sports at Hickory Point Mall is liquidating for closure. The Limited and Kirlin's Hallmark closed at the end of 2016