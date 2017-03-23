Decatur movie theater changes

Decatur - Two Decatur movie theaters are being rebranded.

AMC Theaters acquired Carmike Strand 10 and Hickory Point 12.

The full rebranding consists of AMC Classic branding throughout the theatre and will soon include new AMC signage on the exterior.

The theaters will continue to sell and refill the annual popcorn buckets and introduce new food and beverage selections including Coca-Cola Freestyle and menu items such as Pretzel Bites, Hot Dogs and MovieNachos®.