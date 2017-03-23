Judge orders elected officials be paid, Mendoza plans an appeal

Chicago - A judge ordered for elected officials to be paid.

Comptroller Susan Mendoza was holding the checks until a budget was passed.

Mendoza announced Thursday a judge ordered her to release the check to all elected officials.

In a statement Mendoza says, "I have always argued that there is a sound policy reason, given the absence of a balanced state budget, to prioritize payments to the state's most vulnerable - hospice care; child care; meals on wheels for seniors - ahead of paychecks for elected officials."

Mendoza plans to talk with the Attorney General on an appeal to the judge's ruling.