Child Welfare providers face retention problems

Springfield- Child welfare service providers in Illinois are having trouble retaining their employees.

Margaret Berglind, Executive Director of Child Care Association of Illinois testified in front of a House Human Services committee about the troubled child welfare workforce. "In Illinois, the private sector child welfare workforce is responsible for 85 percent of the youth in care. That workforce is currently in crisis. Our member agencies have at least 40 percent turnover in some programs, higher."

The high turnover rate is causing providers to spend more on training. "We can talk about all the training programs we want for staff, if you are doing those twice a year because your staff is turning over, we are spending an incredible amount of money retraining and training people over and over again because we can't keep the ones we have." she said.

Child Care Association of Illinois says the DCFS Fiscal Year 2018 budget does not address the workforce crisis in the state, which is being caused by low wages and high workload. "The work that we give them, the jobs we give them and the rates agencies are being paid is untenable to support a solid and sustainable workforce." she said.

Each day the state goes without a budget, Beglind says the crisis gets worse. "We understand the budget impasse. We understand the $12 billion in unpaid bills. We understand the state's enormous pressures. But the state's financial situation does nothing to ease or erase the child welfare worker crisis. It's a problem that's not going away, and in fact the state's own budget continues to worsen so does the child welfare workforce issue."

Child Care Association of Illinois members provide services to children, youth, and families in child welfare, child mental heath, juvenile justice, resident youth care and special education. Webster-Cantrell Hall in Decatur is a member.