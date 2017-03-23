Trout Fishing Season Opens April 1st

Decatur – Illinois trout season opens Saturday, April 1st at 5am.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is stocking 52 ponds, lakes and streams with 80,000 rainbow trout. Kids under 15 and the disabled do not need a license. Adults are required to have a valid Illinois fishing license with an Inland Trout Stamp.

“A trout is not something you see on a daily basis so it gives you something new and something that is actually very, very delicious as well,” DNR spokesman Ed Cross told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “This gives a chance for kids to come out and catch fish.”

Some of the locations in central Illinois where rainbow trout are being stocked are:

Sportsman’s Club Pond in Decatur.(450 fish have been stocked in this pond.)

Lake of the Woods, Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Manners Park Pond, Taylorville

Eastern Illinois University Campus Pond, Charleston

Miller Park Lake, Bloomington

Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Jacksonville

Wyman Lake, Sullivan

Forest Park Lagoon, Shelbyville

IDOT Lake, Springfield

Washington Park Pond, Springfield

A full list of stocked waterways can be found at IfishIllinois.org.

(Picture: Courtesy IDNR)