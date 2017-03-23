Trout Fishing Season Opens April 1st

Posted:

Decatur – Illinois trout season opens Saturday, April 1st at 5am.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is stocking 52 ponds, lakes and streams with 80,000 rainbow trout.  Kids under 15 and the disabled do not need a license.  Adults are required to have a valid Illinois fishing license with an Inland Trout Stamp.

“A trout is not something you see on a daily basis so it gives you something new and something that is actually very, very delicious as well,” DNR spokesman Ed Cross told WAND’s Doug Wolfe.   “This gives a chance for kids to come out and catch fish.”

Some of the locations in central Illinois where rainbow trout are being stocked are:

  • Sportsman’s Club Pond in Decatur.(450 fish have been stocked in this pond.)
  • Lake of the Woods, Champaign County Forest Preserve District
  • Manners Park Pond, Taylorville
  • Eastern Illinois University Campus Pond, Charleston
  • Miller Park Lake, Bloomington
  • Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Jacksonville
  • Wyman Lake, Sullivan
  • Forest Park Lagoon, Shelbyville
  • IDOT Lake, Springfield
  • Washington Park Pond, Springfield

A full list of stocked waterways can be found at IfishIllinois.org.

(Picture: Courtesy IDNR)

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps