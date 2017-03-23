Parent forum held at MacArthur high school to discuss recent soft lock down

DECATUR - Administrators assured parents that the fight that caused a soft lock down was an isolated incident, some parents didn't agree. Both feel situations like the one that took place on Tuesday are unacceptable.

"Two kids have gone here and never had problem till this week which I tell you I’ve been really apprehensive about even sending her back this week," said Brandy Kelley a parent who attended the Forum.

On Tuesday, a fight broke out at MacArthur High School that caused administration to put the school on a soft lock down.

"We have had some fights. We probably have had three this week but that's not a normal week I will admit that,” says MacArthur high school principal Cordell Ingram. “Before this week, we had not had a fight in two weeks."

With many parents concerned about the safety of the school, administrators decided to hold a parent forum to dispel rumors and explain exactly what a soft lock down is.

"What a soft lock down is, is just not allowing our kids to leave classes with passes so students are kept in the class room and it allows us to be able to monitor the doors forcing people to come through the main door whenever there is an issue, " added principal Ingram.

While some parents say, the forum has helped them feel better about the situation.

"After talking to the counselor this morning, we did feel better about sending our daughter back," stated Kelley.

Administration feels the panic came from miscommunication, a problem they are working on.

"Clearer communication with parents that I absolutely plan to utilize to make sure that when we do get information out that we try to add enough detail that it will comfort parents," says principal Ingram.

Social media was also part of the conversation. Administrators encouraged parents to be friends or follow their kids on social media, that way they can monitor what is posted. The students that were involved in the fight were disciplined and suspended for an undisclosed amount of time. Once they return to school they will forced to meet with a counselor daily to help assure the incident won’t take place again.