Illini great Brian Cook has eyes on returning to program

Brian Cook is one of only two players in Illini history to be Mr. Basketball as a high schooler, Big Ten Player of the Year and a first round NBA Draft pick (the other is Frank Williams).

CALIFORNIA -- Brian Cook is living in California these days with his wife and kids. He's retired from his nine-year career in the NBA, a highly decorated four years with the Illini and a McDonald's All-American honor for the Lincoln High Railsplitters.



But he's not done yet.



Cook's message to his former college home is clear: He wants in. Click the audio interview below to hear about Cook's new "purpose" of helping the next generation, whether at Illinois or elsewhere.



Topics are paraphrased and organized by topic.

(0:00) On his purpose

I'm always here for the Illini program, I love coming back home

As a coach and as a father, it's not about you, it's about other people; Dropping game on those guys would be cool

(0:51) On what he brings to table

Being in those (NBA) lights I could help the program; touts connections around state and country; learning sets from the likes of Phil Jackson, Rudy Tomjanovich, Vinny Del Negro, Stan Van Gundy et al. (lists Bill Self as greatest influence -- interview segment will appear at later date)

These young guys coming up, that's my purpose; As NBA players we've been through trials and tribulations; our job is to give back; there are a lot of sharks out there targeting you



(2:19) On bringing Illini greats back

Over the last few years there hasn't been a whole lot of us guys coming back and I think guys like Nick (Anderson), Kendall (Gill), Deon (Thomas) that are loyal to the program want to come back



(2:50) On Brad Underwood

I think he's going to do a great job, he's a hard-nosed coach; That's the type of coaches that you respect

Hi coaching style, turning around programs; See if it matches with his philosophies