UAW, Caterpillar release details of 6-year contract proposal

The United Auto Workers union released highlights of a proposed contract with Caterpillar

UAW Local 751 is set to vote on the deal Sunday, and we're learning more about specifics in the six-year deal.

Among highlights of the contract, union members would get ratification bonuses and wage increases.

The proposal also would guarantee pay for employees of the plant in Aurora, which Caterpillar began discussing in January. If those employees are laid off, they would get 40 hours worth of pay per year of service.

The agreement would last until 2023. You can find more contract specifics in the document below.