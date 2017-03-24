Counterfeit bills showing up in Macon County

MT. ZION – Mt. Zion Police are looking for the person bringing counterfeit bills to Macon County.

Counterfeit bills have been reported in Mt. Zion and Long Creek. The police department says with technology old tricks to catch counterfeit bills, such as a marker, don't work anymore.

“Just be vigilant, especially cashiers. if you take 20 dollars and up, just look for things like does the paper feel different then what it should, is the ink a slightly different color. look for things like water marks and security thread,” said Mt. Zion Chief of Police Adam Skundberg.

Police are not sure if this man is working alone.