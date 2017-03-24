Archers gather for state tournament

Hundreds of student archers are traveling to Springfield this weekend for their annual state tournament.

The tournament, which is part of the National Archery in the Schools Program and is hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, includes students from elementary through high school. Top finishers qualify for the NASP National Tournament.

The tournament’s popularity has grown; the number of students attending has risen from 400 in 2012 to 1,120 this year, organizers said. Thirty-eight schools have registered to compete.

Competitors paid tribute to Luke Miller, an archer from Centennial High School who died earlier this month.

Teammates and supporters wore T-shirts, bracelets and other items bearing Luke’s name. Competition Friday began with a moment of silence.

“We've been telling our kids to smile, because that's what he would have done,” said teammate Ally Miller. “That's what we want everyone to do here today, and that's how we know he's with us: he's here in our smiles and our hearts."

The tournament continues Saturday.