Two arrested for robbery in Wal-Mart parking lot

SPRINGFIELD – Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery on Thursday night, according to police.

Police were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot at 2760 North Dirksen Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Police were told that a male was armed with a gun and approached a woman sitting in her vehicle and stole her cellphone and money.

The suspect fled on foot and was seen getting into a van. A witness followed the van to a trailer park in the 2500 block of North Grand Avenue.

Police responded to the area and set up a perimeter and called in the department’s armored vehicle.

The suspect refused to come out, but eventually complied with police. Police found the victim’s stolen phone and money in the trailer. A gun was also recovered.

Police arrested 20-year-old Traylee MT Price and Alysha M. McCrary, 25, who police say conspired to rob the victim.

Price and McCrary were both arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.