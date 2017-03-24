Carle lawsuit heading back to circuit court

CHAMPAIGN - Carle Hospital's tax-exempt lawsuit is back in circuit court.

The lawsuit is over whether the non-profit hospital should receive tax-exempt status. The supreme court vacated a former appellate court ruling, saying the lower court had no standing to review an improper finding from the circuit court.

The state law was overturned by the 4th District Appellate Court in the Carle case, but later upheld in a separate case by the 1st District Appellate Court.

This is the second time in the past decade the Illinois Supreme Court reviewed a case arising from Champaign County regarding this issue.