DPS to vote on superintendent candidate

DECATUR – Decatur Public School Board is expected to vote for the next Superintendent of Schools next week.

The Decatur Public School Board of Education will vote on the candidate at the next open session meeting. The meeting is on Tuesday at 6:30 at the MacArthur High School Cafeteria. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The vote to find a new Superintendent was put on delay so Co-Interim Superintendents Bobbi Williams and Michael Dugan could get everything in order. The district is looking to replace former Superintendent Lisa Taylor.