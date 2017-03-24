Outrage Over Lawmaker Paychecks

Outrage Over Lawmaker PaychecksPosted:
ISP searching for driver in Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for the driver of a car that ran from the scene after a crash Saturday night.
Illinois adopting "income shares" method for child support payments
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Child support orders established after July 1, 2017 will use a new method to determine payments.
Decatur woman changing lives across the globe from her home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The sound of a sewing machine fills Betty Bragg's home most of everyday.
Old School, new school clash for a good cause in Gus Macker fundraiser
DECATUR -- It was wall to wall ball at MacArthur High School Saturday, as local basketball legend Rodney Walker and company hosted a Gus Macker fundraiser. The main event featured an Old School vs. New School all-star showdown. Click the video above to check out some of the action!
Illinois officials urge fireworks safety as July 4th nears
Illinois officials are asking the public to let trained and licensed experts handle fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.
Dozens missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia
Authorities in Colombia said a rescue operation is under way to attend to an emergency following the sinking of recreational boat near Medellin with around 150 people on board.
One central Illinois girl completes a walk for freedom
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - One central Illinois girl who is walking to raise awareness of human trafficking ended her 352-mile journey.
MAROA -- In one of the more hard hitting all-star games you'll see, East beat West 15-12 in the 27th annual Order of the Eastern Star All-Star Game. Eisenhower's Tymon Scott was named MVP for the West, while Danville's Quintin Smith took home MVP for the East.
Vaccine creator and company founder dies
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man known for his work with vaccines has died.
Decatur company launches logo design contest
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur organization needs help coming up with a new logo.
