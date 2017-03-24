Appellate court rules in favor of city, dismisses lawsuit by Brad Sweeney

Decatur - A State Appellate Court ruled in favor of the city Friday in regards to the case investigating the termination of former Decatur Police Chief Brad Sweeney.



Sweeney was fired from the department on February 4th, 2016. In the lawsuit, Sweeney says he was wrongfully terminated. Sweeney was seeking his job back, with back pay and compensation.

This case was dismissed by a Macon County Circuit Court Judge last year however Sweeney appealed the motion. The appellate court up help the court's judgment Friday dismissing the case.



To read the complete court document click here.





