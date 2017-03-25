Chicago's Irvin gives perspective on Illini connection

Wayne Blackshear. Billy Garrett, Jr. Marcus LoVett. Charlie Moore.



Morgan Park head coach Nick Irvin has presided over those bluer-than-blue-chip prospects and many more, not just with his role with the Mustangs but by family affiliation in the Mac Irvin Fire AAU program. That's a list of names that escalates quickly: Jabari Parker. Jahlil Okafor. Cliff Alexander. Jalen Brunson. Too many to name.

That means if you're a college coach, you want to know Nick Irvin and his brother Mike Irvin.



When it comes to those college coaching staffs, the term "Chicago connection" gets thrown around frequently on message boards and in news articles. Some coaches have it, others don't. "Can he recruit Chicago? Does he have the ties?"



Given that these are people we're talking about and not sorcery -- WAND's Gordon Voit went right to the source himself to ask Irvin about what it means to build a "relationship", what Illinois needs to do to gain trust with high school coaches in Chicago, Illinois assistant Jamall Walker, five-star prospect Ayo Dosunmu, one of Mac Irvin Fire's former players who played for Brad Underwood at Oklahoma State and much more.



He's connected, he's honest and he is on the inside of all these interactions with programs like Illinois. Click the video above for the extended interview with Nick Irvin.





(0:00)

On establishing a connection with Brad Underwood

(0:43)

On John Groce

(1:00)

Two steps Illini can take to build connection with programs like Morgan Park

(1:24)

On Irvin's playing days (originally with DePaul then to Fresno State) and how that gives him perspective

- What he looks for in a situation for a kid

(2:31)

Five-star prospect Ayo Dosunmu and how Irvin is helping him through the recruiting process

- The difference in relationships between head coaches and assistant coaches

(2:59)

On what Illini assistant Jamall Walker brings to the table

- The importance of having coaches from Chicago

(3:33)

On one of Mac Irvin Fire's former players, Davon Dillard, played for Brad Underwood at Oklahoma State

(3:40)

Irvin's thoughts on Underwood's system