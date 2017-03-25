Vietnam veterans recognized in Decatur on March 25

DECATUR - The men and women who served their country during the Vietnam War are being recognized in Decatur on March 25.

This event is scheduled to be held at the Decatur Civic Center Saturday afternoon. Attendees will be able to enjoy several presentations, music, and the company of fellow veterans. Vietnam War Veteran and author Stan Taylor will be the keynote speaker for this year's event.

Veterans of all wars and services are invited and encouraged to attend this event. There will be no cost for admission.