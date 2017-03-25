Mt. Zion Chamber Expo and Taste event being held Saturday

MT. ZION - Central Illinois residents are invited to learn more about local businesses and sample local foods during the fourth-annual Mt. Zion Chamber Expo and Taste this Saturday.

From 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., residents can come to the Mt. Zion Convention Center for a sample of what the community has to offer. Seventy vendors, including 12 "TASTE" vendors, will be presenting during this event.

In addition to the food and vendors, attendees can participate in a Map Board game for a chance to win $250 cash. Other drawings for prizes such as gift certificates and bicycles will also be held.

There is no cost to attend the Expo, and Taste tickets will be available for purchase at the door.